Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Down 20.9% in June

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 38,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE WFC traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,042,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,942,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

