Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL
Welltower Stock Down 0.4 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 4.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $14,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.