WEMIX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $503.88 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $503.88 million and $1.69 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 527,967,315 coins and its circulating supply is 407,818,839 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 527,935,849.05398345 with 407,799,910.1809102 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.22841996 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,573,824.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

