Westaim (CVE:WED) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.95. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 38,507 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Westaim Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.61 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 78.98% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.4515442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

