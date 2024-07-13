Westaim (CVE:WED) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.95. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 38,507 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WED
Westaim Stock Up 2.5 %
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 78.98% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.4515442 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Westaim
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westaim
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.