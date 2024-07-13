Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Up 2.3%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.98 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

