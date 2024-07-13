Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$391.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$81.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$81.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total value of C$2,901,726.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. Insiders have sold 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

