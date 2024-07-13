Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $264.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,010,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

