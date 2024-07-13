Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fastenal by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,288,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

