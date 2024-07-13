Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. 4,656,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

