Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.96. 983,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.45. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $161.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

