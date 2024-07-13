Wirtual Price Tops $0.0007 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $1.37 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wirtual alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wirtual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wirtual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.