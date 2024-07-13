World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $139.92 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $139.92 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,381,211 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.