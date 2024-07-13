Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 0.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.76. 94,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.87.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
