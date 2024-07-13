Wrapped CRO Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $82.94 million and $680,046.88 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 926,214,733 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 928,010,325.2353915. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08613943 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,093,343.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

