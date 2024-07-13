Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $17,898.80 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.053654 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,957.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

