Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $72.99 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $72.99 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 143,582,056 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 143,285,952.56011173. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.49775199 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3332 active market(s) with $20,432,392.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

