Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.55 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.55 million and $110,200.24 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 253,599,696 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 253,967,861.02509993. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02953904 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $92,716.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

