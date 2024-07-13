Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.86 and last traded at $53.86. 275,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

