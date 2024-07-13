XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $601,429.69

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. XYO has a market cap of $78.11 million and approximately $601,429.69 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009404 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,415.87 or 1.00000473 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00067586 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00570428 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,258,206.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.