YUSD Stablecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.44 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC on exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $216.74 million and $0.44 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99364381 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

