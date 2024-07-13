Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $822,788.55 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $288,353.13.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $307,529.94.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $57.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

