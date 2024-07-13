Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $186,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,517. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

