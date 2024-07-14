117,471 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.03. 3,572,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,388. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

