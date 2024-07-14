19,160 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,850. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.