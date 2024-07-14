26,800 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,841,000 after buying an additional 528,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after buying an additional 5,162,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,991,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.