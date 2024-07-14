294,144 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,749,000. CMS Energy makes up 0.8% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

