300,000 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of Duluth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duluth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Duluth Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,130. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.70 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duluth

(Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.