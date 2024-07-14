3,168 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 127,852 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

SCHV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,256. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

