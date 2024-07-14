34,000 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Purchased by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MAG Silver by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $2,615,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 623,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,897. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.