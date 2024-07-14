49 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134,617 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,617 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,907,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 872,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,610,000 after purchasing an additional 153,613 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 634,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.