49 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $5,235,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 74,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

