49 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 445.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,291 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF comprises 2.2% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. 70,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,053. The firm has a market cap of $790.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

