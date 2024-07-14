49 Wealth Management LLC Buys 657 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,382,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.33. 313,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.73.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.