49 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

49 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.76. 1,871,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

