49 Wealth Management LLC Has $21.92 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

49 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.27. 1,871,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,005. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4662 dividend. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

