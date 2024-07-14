49 Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

49 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $113.14. 4,505,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

