49 Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 245,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,070. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

