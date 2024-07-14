54,110 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,756,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $15,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 499,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,140,000 after acquiring an additional 355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 196,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

