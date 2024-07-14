664 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at $186,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Reliance by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.94. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

