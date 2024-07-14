7,095 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. SAP accounts for 0.5% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.11. 635,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,079. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.