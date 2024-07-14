74,671 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.10. 1,891,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

