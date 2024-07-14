7,795 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Photronics by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 342,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,865. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

