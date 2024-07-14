Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

AAN stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $314.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

