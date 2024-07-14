AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.26). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

