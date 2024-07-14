ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.26 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $218,093.82 and $0.26 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,058.02 or 1.00104738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067625 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000226 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

