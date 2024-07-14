Acala Token Market Cap Reaches $66.08 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $66.08 million and $19.89 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,296.35 or 0.99994280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00067337 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0620091 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,246,844.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

