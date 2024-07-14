Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Addentax Group Price Performance
ATXG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Addentax Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.
Addentax Group Company Profile
