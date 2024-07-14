Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAV. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV stock opened at C$9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

