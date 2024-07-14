Advantage Trust Co Buys Shares of 322,310 Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 322,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advantage Trust Co owned approximately 0.62% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 610,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 500,485 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FENI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. 123,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

