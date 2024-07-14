Advantage Trust Co Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advantage Trust Co lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $538,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 183,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Visa by 61.1% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 19,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.01. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

